DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Juneteenth holiday will affect local waste collection on Monday, June 20, and during the week that follows, according to a release from the Division of Waste Collection.

In Dayton, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

In Moraine, waste collection moves from Friday, June 24, to Saturday, June 25.

In Jefferson Township, collection is delayed one day. Bulk and recycling pickup moves from Friday, June 24, to Saturday, June 25.

Customers are asked to have containers ready for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on collection days to help keep trash collection on schedule.