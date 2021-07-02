Dayton International Airport anticipates heightened traffic July 4th weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport (DAY) workers say that this Fourth of July weekend they expect to see 85% of departing seats full. Even as COVID-19 restrictions ease up across the U.S., airports are still requiring masks for people while inside.

Mark Sales is in Dayton visiting his aunt from Chicago. “Going to Cincinnati. We’re going to the Air Force Museum. Then we’re going to eat. Then I’m going to meet with her friends.”

In order to make sure he beat the traffic, Sales said he got to the airport extra early. “I was at the airport like 6 in the morning. Just to make sure I wouldn’t be late to my flight.”

Just as Sales arrived in Dayton, Timan Scott Bates was leaving to head home after visiting his father who’s dealing with last stage congestive heart failure.

“It’s tough I’ve cried already coming over here,” said Bates. Although the airport crowds aren’t always fun to deal with, Bates said it’s been worth it to see his father.

Now that Bates is leaving, his sister is flying into Dayton to be with their father. “We’re switching over. I’m going to be getting on the same Allegiant flight she’s getting off of,” said Bates.

Dayton International Airport workers encourage any travelers with questions of what they can and cannot bring on their flight to give them a call before heading to the airport.