Judge to rule on confession in Brittany Pilkington murder case

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in a pre-trial hearing in the case of 24-year-old Brittany Pilkington who is accused of killing her three sons. A Logan County judge will now decide whether an alleged confession from Pilkington will be used during her trial.

24-year-old Brittany Pilkington is charged with aggravated murder, in the deaths of her three sons.

Prosecutors say Pilkington admitted to suffocating each of her three young sons, beginning with her three-month-old, Niall, in the summer of 2014. 4-year-old Gavin died in April 2015. 3-month-old Noah died in August 2015.

Today, the court heard more of Pilkington’s initial interview with police and several witnesses took the stand.

The interview between Pilkington and investigators was played before the court in its entirety in order for the judge to figure whether or not the jury in Pilkington’s murder trial should be able to watch it.

Throughout the 3-4 hours the video played of Pilkington allegedly confessing to the crimes–she kept her head down and did not look up for more than a few seconds.

In the tape, the detective asked Pilkington in detail about what she did in the moments before and after her son’s deaths. When asked about the death of her third son Noah she claims she feel asleep in bed with him and woke up on top of him.

In the deaths of her two other sons–Niall and Gavin–each time–through mostly yes or no questions–Pilkington talks about placing a blanket over her son’s head and putting pressure to his nose.

Brittany: “I put it over his nose and left.”

Detective: “What did you cover him with?”

Brittany: “A blanket.”

Detective: “Did you hold the blanket over him?”

Brittany: “Yes.”

The judge will now decide whether or not to allow the alleged confession in the trial.

He’ll also decide on whether or not to have three separate trials for each son’s death and whether or not the death penalty will be on table.

No word on when he could make his decisions.