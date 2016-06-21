Judge to decide on motion to dismiss in Pilkington case

BELLFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Logan County judge will decide whether or not to dismiss an alleged sexual assault case Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Lawyers for Joseph Pilkington want case dismissed

Joseph Pilkington is facing one count of sexual battery for an alleged assault in 2009 against Brittany Pilkington.

Mr. Pilkington is accused of sexually assaulting his wife, Brittany Pilkington when she was a teenager before they got married.

According to court documents, the motion to dismiss says Pilkington was denied a speedy trial.Pilkington, 43, had lived in his future wife's house since she was 9, as her step-father.

State marriage records show that Mrs. Pilkington married her husband, Joseph, in March 2010 when she was 18 and he was 38. Her husband also has four other children who didn’t live with them from previous marriages.