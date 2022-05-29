COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes, 76, has died, according to a statement from Ohio State University.

Steve Hayes earned a degree in international studies and a law degree from OSU. He went on to serve as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge for 25 years.

Steve Hayes was the only son of Woody, who died in 1987, and Anne Hayes.

Steve Hayes continued to give back to the university, establishing the Anne Hayes Memorial Scholarship for Academic Excellence at the school’s College of Social Work.

In addition, the Hayes family created the Wayne Woodrow Hayes Chair in National Security Studies at OSU’s Mershon Center for International Security Studies.

“Judge Hayes was inspired by his parents’ belief in “paying forward” in his career, his service to the community and his dedication to Ohio State. We offer condolences to his family,” OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement.