Judge in case of buried newborn upholds gag order

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an 18-year-old charged in the death of her newborn buried at her home is continuing to bar attorneys and others in the case from commenting publicly outside court.

The Warren County judge ruled Friday that the gag order he issued earlier in the case against 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson will remain in place.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the May death of the infant.READ MORE: Trial date set for teen accused of murdering her baby

The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The prosecutor says Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Richardson’s attorney previously said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

The judge says his order is intended to help ensure a fair trial.