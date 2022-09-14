DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John Voss, the owner and founder of the Voss Auto Network, passed away Sunday.

John Voss was born near Chicago and started his automotive career in Evanston, Illinois. In 1972, Voss and his father purchased land in Centerville, Ohio and opened Voss Chevrolet.

After the death of his father, John spent the next several decades building the Voss Auto Network into the largest auto group in the Miami Valley, according to a release by the Voss Auto Network.

Voss, Mills and Morgan (Photo courtesy of Voss Auto Network)

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife Gail, his son Brad (Lisa) Voss, his son Craig (Jessica) Voss, and his three grandchildren.

Service details for John Voss will be announced at a later date.