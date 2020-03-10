Joe Biden scheduled for Columbus campaign stop

1  of  2
by: NBC4 Staff and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is making multiple campaign stops in Ohio Tuesday, including one here in Columbus.  

Biden is scheduled to be at the Park Community Center at about 2pm, Tuesday. He is then scheduled to travel to Cleveland to hold a rally at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, at approximately 8:15pm.  

Biden’s stop in Ohio comes a week before the state’s primary election. 

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race. 

Biden is looking to quash Bernie Sanders’ hopes of the nomination and cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his beleaguered White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday. 

