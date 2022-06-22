DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Workforce Development Services, in partnership with Greene County, will be hosting a Summer Job Fair.

The event is set to be held on Wednesday, June 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Wright State University Nutter Center located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

The event is open to the public and will feature nearly 200 local employers and training providers, according to a release.

The Mobile Workforce Unit will be on-site and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes, as well as offer other assistance to job seekers.

The event serves as an opportunity for job seekers to meet with employers and explore available jobs.