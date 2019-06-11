Jim Jordan, Watergate figure John Dean have heated exchange during Trump hearing

News

by: BJ Bethel

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) and John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who became a key figure in the Watergate hearings in 1974, had a heated exchange yesterday during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. 

The exchange happened Monday during a hearing titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.” 

Video of the exchange from the C-SPAN Twitter account led to Jordan becoming a trending subject on the social media platform throughout the day. 

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “What were you thinking about when you said he’s incapable of accomplishing anything?”

John Dean: “Mr. Jordan, I think that under the parliamentary rules of the house I’m refrained from addressing a full answer your question.” pic.twitter.com/UjO2lfkMTv— CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2019

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS