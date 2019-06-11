Jim Jordan, Watergate figure John Dean have heated exchange during Trump hearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) and John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who became a key figure in the Watergate hearings in 1974, had a heated exchange yesterday during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

The exchange happened Monday during a hearing titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

Video of the exchange from the C-SPAN Twitter account led to Jordan becoming a trending subject on the social media platform throughout the day.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: “What were you thinking about when you said he’s incapable of accomplishing anything?”



John Dean: “Mr. Jordan, I think that under the parliamentary rules of the house I’m refrained from addressing a full answer your question.” pic.twitter.com/UjO2lfkMTv— CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2019

