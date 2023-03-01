DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An annual partnership between Jersey Mike’s Subs and United Rehabilitation Services (URS) is continuing for the 13th year.

URS said in a release the annual “Day of Giving” has been set this year and will happen on Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The campaign will be taking place at Dayton-area Jersey Mike’s Subs locations and is a part of the nationwide “Month of Giving”, happening around the country during the month of March.

Throughout the month of March, the sub shop will have special offers for customers to benefit the non-profit organization.

If you donate $1, you will be able to receive $1 off of any regular sub. By donating $3, you will get a free bag of chips and a drink. Those donating $5 to the cause will receive a free regular sub sandwich.

To receive the free bag of chips and drink or regular sub, URS says you must purchase either a regular or giant sub.

“Proceeds from the Day of Giving will help support meaningful programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities in our community,” the Executive Director of URS, Dennis Grant, said. “URS is committed to providing care for every stage of life, from infancy through the senior years and the funds stay in our community.”

The participating area locations where you are able to get the deals are the stores in Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Springboro and Washington Township.