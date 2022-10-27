Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon!

According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As the restaurant opens, franchise owner, Ted Tolliver, will be holding a grand opening event as well as a fundraiser in support of the Kettering Fairmont Band Boosters from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6.

Customers that receive a special fundraising coupon handed out prior to the opening will be able to give a minimum $2 donation towards Kettering Fairmont Band Boosters in exchange for a free regular sub.

Customers must have the coupon to be able to participate in the promotional special.

The new location will allow guests to order in-store, online or on the Jersey Mike’s mobile app. Third-party delivery and curbside delivery will also be available to customers.

Jersey Mike’s is actively hiring, so if you would like to apply, you can do so here.

To contact the store directly, you can call (937) 401-0001.