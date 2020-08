JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Jefferson Township was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The home was on Bricker Avenue just south of Third Street. Authorities say it caught fire just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Our 2 News crew on scene saw the flames cause heavy damage to the back of the home and the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.