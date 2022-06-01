DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS spoke with Ohio GOP U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance Wednesday.

Vance won the Republican primary for Ohio’s open Senate seat in May, after receiving an endorsement from former President Trump. Vance will face Democratic nominee and current Representative Tim Ryan in the general election.

The nominee beat six other Republican candidates for the win, including Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita and Mike Gibbons.

In the interview with 2 NEWS, Vance discussed school shootings and what can be done to prevent them. He said mental health needs to be addressed and better school security is needed.

“These really crazy really violent people have decided that our schools are soft targets. And so we just have to get much much better about school security, making it harder to get into these school. And making it easier for people who have the means to defend themselves to actually defend these schools and defend the children inside.

Vance also answered questions regarding Ohio House Bill 99, the upcoming general election in November and his focus moving forward.

You can watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the story.