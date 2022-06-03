DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jayda Danielle Grant, the daughter of University of Dayton head basketball coach Anthony Grant, has died, according to a university and athletic department statement.

“On behalf of the entire University of Dayton community, it is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Jayda Grant. We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief,” UD President Dr. Eric Spina and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a Twitter post Friday.

Jayda was a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and was attending the University of Dayton, according to an obituary posted by The H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Jayda was also a member of UD’s women’s track and field team in 2020 and 2021.

“Jayda enjoyed reading, writing, spending time with her dogs and connecting with friends. She had a strong passion for social justice issues, whether in the US or abroad. She advocated for marginalized communities including the LGBTQ+. Jayda had a heart of gold and a deep love for those she held dear,” her obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, the Grant family asks for donations to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.