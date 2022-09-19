TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pink Ribbon Girls held their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday. The Ignite the Fight event helps raise money to help those diagnosed with gynecological and breast cancers. The sponsorships and dollars raised at this event goes directly toward providing healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning services and peer support to clients in the Dayton region. The gala also helps emphasize the importance of regular screenings.

Our own Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik spoke at the event, and shared the story of her own breast cancer journey. Jamie was diagnosed in April 2021, and has undergone treatment over the past year and a half, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

In a “text-to-donate” portion of the evening, event emcee Jeff Stevens from Mix 107.7 challenged the crowd of more than 600 people to meet a goal of a quarter of a million dollars in donations. Even more than that was raised in less than ten minutes.

The event started with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and speakers. Fireworks and a performance by the band Stranger, ended the night.