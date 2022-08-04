KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering had an extra special surprise for 2 NEWS Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik: her own commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park.

In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.

She volunteers her time with both the Parks Board and Program Advisory Committee, as well as emceeing the annual Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting and other events each year, participating in programs with family and friends and helping make fun videos to highlight park offerings.

“Her courage and resiliency through her cancer treatments was truly remarkable and the Park Board wanted to recognize her,” Marketing and Communications Supervisor Ken Paxson said. “We purchased a commemorative tree and plaque to be placed in Wenzler Park once it comes in.”

It has been a long journey for Jamie after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in April 2021, but she has stayed positive throughout the entire ordeal. She says support from family, friends, and the community has made the entire journey easier.

On July 13, 2022, Jamie finally heard the sweet sound of the remission bell, signifying the completion of her infusion treatment.

“I have received and read all the messages that come into the Jamie’s Journey Page. Whether you are sending an actual email or commenting on my Facebook Page…it is very uplifting, inspiring and much needed. I appreciate you all!” Jamie said.

The tree is expected to be planted during a ceremony in October.