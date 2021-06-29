Jamie’s Journey: Jamie is home recovering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We wanted to give you an update on someone very special to all of us.

In June, Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik shared her journey with breast cancer. Then on June 22, she underwent surgery to cut out the cancer and had a double mastectomy.

Jamie said the surgery took a little longer than anticipated and her hospital stay was a bit longer too. There were no problems – the doctors were just thorough and they wanted to make sure they were managing her pain well.

Jamie finally made it home on Friday, June 25, and has been able to get some rest since she’s been there.

She says her recliner is comfier than the hospital bed. She even made it outside to soak up some sunshine before it got too hot.

You can follow along for more updates on the Jamie’s Journey” Facebook page.