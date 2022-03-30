On Tuesday, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik threw out the first pitch for the Kettering Fairmont Varsity softball game. This is the first time the team has had a first pitch ceremony, and they wanted to find someone inspirational to do the honors. Head coach Amon Williams posted the question on social media, “Who is the most inspiring woman in the Kettering area?” Jarosik’s name appeared more than once.

A big group of fans sporting “Firebird Strong, Jamie’s Journey” t-shirts filled the stands.

Jarosik has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer for nearly a year. She continues to get infusions every few weeks, but says she is lucky to be feeling so good.

The Firebirds took on the Waynesville Spartans, but lost the season opener 13-1. The next home game will be Saturday, April 2nd at 1pm against Xenia.