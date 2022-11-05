If you are headed out to watch a dance show tonight, you may see some familiar faces from 2NEWS Today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are headed out to watch a dance show on Saturday, you may see some familiar faces from 2NEWS Today.

The Kettering Police Foundation is holding its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Plus, traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King is one of the dancers!

In the few times Kelley wasn’t busy reporting, she has been busy practicing for the dance event at Arthur Murray Dayton.

Votes were able to be received in the form of a monetary donation that would be used to support the Kettering Police Foundation. There will be on-site voting, a raffle and silent auction starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The winners of the event will receive a mirror ball trophy, according to the event and all funds raised go towards the foundation.

Tickets are no longer available, but weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., you can tune to 2NEWS Today on WDTN to see Jamie and Kelley, and again from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Dayton’s CW.