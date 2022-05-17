MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Twin brothers Jake and Jordan Shteiwi celebrated the grand opening of their second Steak Thyme location in Miamisburg on Tuesday.

The duo made the decision to open another restaurant following the success of the original restaurant location in Kettering.

The new location offers outdoor seating, a dining room, a full-service bar and new menu items. Additionally, they have 12 beers and two wines on tap.

They also offer twisted slushies, signature lime and thyme mojitos and a celebrity line of wine bottles.