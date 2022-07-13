TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill.

Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.

Hill had claimed he was intellectually disabled when he killed Fife.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear Hill’s case after the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals denied his appeal to overturn the death penalty.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office has filed a motion for reconsideration in Hill’s case.

Now, Watkins says Hill has exhausted all legal avenues and “it is time” for the court to make sure his death sentence is carried out.

The motion states, in part, “The citizens of Ohio are entitled to see reasonable and dutiful efforts to enforce the death penalty law.”

It also argues that the Fife family is waiting for justice to be carried out.

“Raymond Fife’s mother is 82 years of age and she has said that she would like to see justice done in her lifetime,” the motion reads.