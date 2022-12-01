Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A second Miami Valley military member received a major home renovation this week, thanks to the Roofs for Troops program.

DryTech Exterior’s program is giving two veterans a brand-new roof, and Lyndell Logan is the recipient of the second one.

Logan is a Master Seargent in the U.S. Air Force working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and has been in the military for 21 years.

Logan said he and his family are extremely grateful to receive this service.

“It feels amazing,” Logan said. “You know, we bought this home in the middle of the pandemic, kind of sight-unseen. Since we got here, you know it’s a great home…We’ve just been juggling different things, so it feels good to not have to juggle replacing a roof that was on its last life, so that’s a great thing.”

Logan and his wife met in the military. She was the one who nominated him for this program.