DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we learn more about COVID-19 and how it spreads, the CDC has cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic people who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

The change raises questions about the difference between quarantine and isolation.

“I don’t think there really is a difference. Well I guess you can be quarantined with your family, and isolated by yourself in the basement,” said Pete Dalfonso, who lives in Montgomery County.

“With quarantine, you can be in a group quarantine, separate from other people. Isolation is by yourself,” said John Wise.

Health officials said one is required for infected individuals.

“Isolation is when you take a sick person and isolate them. You move them from everybody else so that they’re unable to spread that disease,” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District.

He said quarantine is for those who’ve only been exposed.

“Quarantine is when we have someone who has been exposed to someone who is positive and we’re trying to get them away from other people because we don’t want them to get the disease and pass it on,” Patterson said.

According to the CDC, isolation is required for confirmed cases even if you don’t have symptoms. While isolating you should monitor your symptoms. Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible. Use a separate bathroom, if possible. Avoid contact with other members of the household and don’t share personal items.

The CDC requires quarantine when you don’t know whether you’ve been infected or not. You don’t have to barricade yourself in your room as you would if you test positive for COVID-19, but you should wear a mask around others in your household.

“If one of those people in quarantine becomes positive and the other ones don’t now the others in quarantine have to continue to quarantine,” Patterson said.