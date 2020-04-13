IRS sends out first wave of stimulus checks, reminds of extended tax deadline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The stimulus checks started to arrive a few days ahead of schedule but there are still many questions about who qualifies and how much the payment will be.

The Treasury Secretary expects most people to get their stimulus package payment by April 17.

Bruce Baughman, owner of Belmont Business Consultants and Tax Services, said there will be just one lump payment and it all depends on what a person filed on their 2018 or 2019 income tax.

Baughman, a local tax expert, said if a person does not file taxes, there is a link on the IRS website to provide some simple information to get their payment.

Single adults who make $75,000 or less will get the full $1,200. Married couples with no children earning $150,000 or less will receive a total of $2,400.

Individuals who make above those income figures, the payment decreases until it stops altogether for single people earning $99,000 or married people who have no children and earn $198,000.

There is also no stimulus payment for adults who were claimed as a dependent.

“A college age student who is still claimed by their parent, because they go to school and so forth, the parents won’t get the additional $500 and they won’t get the $1,200 even if they worked and filed, because they’re a dependent,” said Baughman.

For those who made over the threshold in their most recently filed tax returns but have since lost their jobs, Baughman said they still might qualify because the payment is technically an advance on a tax credit that is available for the entire year. So it will depend on how much you earn.

Baughman also said the IRS is now including Social Security recipients.

NBC reports the treasury is expected to start making payments to those individuals later this month.

“They do still get the stimulus payment of $1,200 or $2,400 dollars depending on their filing status, unless they filed a return and have other income that throws them off the threshold,” said Baughman.

Baughman said members of military qualify for the payment as long as their income doesn’t exceed the threshold.

Finally, Baughman said the IRS is also extending the tax deadline to July 15.

But he encourages those who have waited to go ahead and prep their taxes to know if they owe anything.

“Estimate payments, filing payments, filing a return, making your payments, even IRA contributions are all moved now from April 15 to July 15 which is three months from now,” said Baughman. “It’s almost like getting everything done in January and then now having three months to get payments made.”