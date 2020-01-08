Pres. Trump addresses nation about Iran conflict

(CNN) – It may be the greatest test of President Donald Trump’s administration. Tensions with Iran climaxed Wednesday when Iran launched missile strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. In his first public remarks, the president says the U.S. hopes for peace.

“As long as I’m President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Flanked by top military and cabinet officials, President Trump indicated the U.S. will try to calm tensions with Iran, while also announcing new actions against the nation.

“The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” he said.

President Trump said Iran’s missile strike Wednesday took no American lives, and caused only minimal damage.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

His remarks shifted themes several times: The President spoke of Iran’s enormous potential, praised America’s oil and gas production, and criticized the Obama administration for the Iranian nuclear agreement.

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal,” he said.

Amid uncertainty about an escalating conflict, the President addressed Americans, and leaders around the world, saying, “Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.