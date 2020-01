In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in a major escalation that brought the two longtime foes closer to war. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are responding after Iran launched over a dozen missiles at two Iraq military bases housing U.S. troops on Tuesday.

First, the president tweeted “All is well!” and added “so far, so good” when referencing casualties and damages.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent his thoughts to Ohioans in the armed forces who work to keep us safe.

Our armed forces around the world work tirelessly to keep us safe. We are grateful for all the Ohioans who are serving our country in the military, and keep them always in our thoughts and prayers. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Senator Rob Portman commented that the attack is a “continuation of a reckless and provocative policy.”