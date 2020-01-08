Missile attack could affect Miami Valley families, local expert says

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Glen Duerr, associate professor of International Studies at Cedarville University says an estimated 5,000 troops were stationed on the base that was targeted in Tuesday’s missile attack.

“It seems like they actually targeted the living spaces of some of the troops over there. Certainly this is a serious escalation. It pushes us to the brink of war, but I don’t think it goes over that,” he said.

Duerr also believes that the attack had symbolic significance.

“It occurred at the same hour in Iraq as [when Qasem] Suleimani was killed,” explained Duerr.

Many local families could be impacted by this latest development.

“There are also people from our local area, people from the Miami Valley, that are deployed there that were potentially about to come home. [Now they] may actually be delayed because of all this,” said Duerr.

What happens next largely depends on the severity of Tuesday’s attack.

“The big question is are any U.S. troops killed? Are they hurt? That could necesitate a response from the Trump administration, but we’ll have to wait and see in terms of that news,” said Duerr.

President Trump tweeted that he will make an announcement on Wednesday morning.

