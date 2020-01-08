Local expert warns of possible Iranian cyberattack

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Cyber security experts are warning Americans to be on high alert as tensions are still high with Iran.

They said right now, there are no active, credible threats to the homeland, but they are anticipating one and that Iranian hackers are more than capable of launching cyber attacks that could temporarily disrupt our infrastructure.

Shawn Waldman is the CEO of Secure Cyber Defense in Miamisburg and said that his company is plugged in with federal authorities, anticipating some type of cyber retaliation from Iran.

It comes after a federal government website was hacked over the weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security said there’s no confirmation that Iran sponsored the attack.

“There are indicators that we will know if, or we will have a good idea if Iran is behind something,” said Waldman. “They’re very good at website defacing, so that is one of the indicators. They’re also good at what’s called wiper threats, just data deletion, so typically an Iranian hacker will come in and just delete all the information from a company.”

Homeland Security said financial, energy, and telecom organizations could be targeted, so Waldman said backing up any information that could be wiped out is critical.

“Any business, or even a consumer, needs to be backing up your information, so you know that it’s safe in the event that it becomes damaged or it’s gone, so that you can recover from it,” said Waldman. “That’s the number one thing that organizations usually have an issue with is, recovering from an attack.”

He also recommended enabling a multi-step authentication process on everything, including social media.

“That’s having your username and password, and either you’re inputting a code that’s maybe on a key fob, or you’re being texted a number to input with your username and password,” said Waldman.

For more security tips, possible threats, and a history of Iranian cyberattacks, click here.

