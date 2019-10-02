Investigators work to learn cause of fire at vacant house in Dayton

A house damaged by fire on E. Fourth St. in Dayton on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire at a vacant house in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a fire on E. Fourth Street, near Bell Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house on fire.

Authorities say the house was vacant.

The back of the house was heavily damaged by fire.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damage caused to the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

