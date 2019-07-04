Investigators search for cause of vacant house fire in Harrison Township

Crews investigate a fire at a vacant house on Lodell Avenue in Harrison Township on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a vacant house fire in Harrison Township late Wednesday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire on Lodell Avenue, near Kenneth Avenue just before midnight.

Authorities say some called reporting flames coming from a house in the area.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly.

Fire officials say the house was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

