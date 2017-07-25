Investigation into baby remains continues

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the skeletal remains of a newborn baby discovered behind a home in Carlisle.

Residents of the tight-knit community say they’re shocked by the news and want answers.

“Your instant reaction is to just be completely shocked and not understanding the story,” area resident Mindy Hill said.

“You don’t know the facts so it’s shocking and overwhelming to hear something like that in the area.”

Prosecutors charged Eighteen-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson with reckless homicide.

Authorities were back at her home Monday evening on a search warrant.

Lt John Faine said Tuesday the search warrant is sealed so he cannot reveal exactly what authorities were looking for or what they found.

Our cameras captured detectives removing several items from the home include brown bags, envelops, a rolled up carpet, and an orange bucket.

Investigators initially believed the remains were of a stillborn, but the prosecutor says the infant was born alive.

The defense says Richardson – a recent high school graduate – is shocked by the “tragic” situation.

Monday’s search was the third time neighbors saw police at the home.

“I can’t fathom the thought. I don’t even understand it,” Hill said.

“I’m a mom, I have one child. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”