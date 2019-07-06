Injury Accident on I75

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)–Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reports at least one injury after a three-car accident on I-75 near SR-725. It happened around six this afternoon when three cars collided while heading southbound on the interstate.

There is no word on any more potential injuries. Traffic in the area is slower but still moving, according to ODOT.

Stay with 2NEWS for any updates.

