DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched around 3:17 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Office reported that after a preliminary investigation, Gary Lee Vandyke, age 54, was traveling East on State Route 571 in a tan 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he lost control of the vehicle and eventually struck a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado was driven by Chase Moore, age 38. Both are from Greenville.

Vandyke was taken to Wayne Healthcare, while Moore was treated and released from the scene.

An active investigation is being undertaken by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.