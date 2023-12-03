DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Passengers were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Saturday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crash occurred on southbound I-75 near Dayton around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a car traveling along southbound I-75 near mile marker 54 reportedly hit a guardrail, causing the car to overturn.

Everyone was able to get out of the car, but medics transported the passengers to a local hospital for injuries.

A lane was blocked on southbound I-75 while crews were on scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.