Information session on college applications and scholarships held for African American students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A college scholarship workshop was held Saturday for Dayton’s African American students.

The Dayton Foundation’s African American Community Fund hosted the workshop at the University of Dayton. It was open to students in grades 8 through 12.

Students learned about available scholarship opportunities and about the college application process.

Leona Gray is the Chair of the AACF Scholarship Community. She says, “We have the members of the Dayton Foundation that are here. And they will be going through the Scholarship Connect. It’s an online program that’ll teach them how to apply to the scholarships the Dayton Community Fund offers.”

The workshop was free to attend. The AACF was founded in 1992.

