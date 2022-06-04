MIAMISBURG, (WDTN) — A skincare company is hosting its grand opening Saturday, thanks to a local entrepreneur.

Infinity Soap Company is owned and operated by Dayton native Bonnie Skinner. The company was founded in 2020 and established this year, specializing in handcrafted bath and body products with a mission to bring affordable skincare to all people.

Their products feature fun scents, like Coastal Coconut, and classic essential oil based scents, like Sandalwood. More information on this local small business and their products can be found on their website.

“Skincare doesn’t have to be complicated. Most skincare systems consist of several steps, high cost products, and ingredients that make you scratch your head. Oh, and don’t forget, a different product for everything and every person. One for your face, one for your lips, one for your knees, one for your big toe, one for your kids, one for your spouse, one for your granny…you get the point,” Skinner said.

“At Infinity Soap Company, we work hard to raise the bar on skincare. We go back to the basics to find what works, pair it with scents you’ll love, in products that will love your skin. Our products can be used by you, your kids, your granny, your neighbor – all people! Look, we know that skin changes with age and can be complicated, but your skincare shouldn’t be. Let us take the guesswork out of better skincare.”

The public is invited to celebrate Infinity Soap Company’s grand opening is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in their new location at 4 N. Main Street in Miamisburg.

There will be music, light refreshments and the launch of the company’s new summer collection.

Bring the whole family by Infinity Soap Company’s launch and receive a 10% discount at our neighboring birria taco business, More Than A Apron located at The Vault.

Infinity Soap Company offers discounts to all Veterans, Active Service Members, EMS and Fire and Police, according to the Infinity Soap Company.

Photo courtesy of Infinity Soap Company