DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Indoor visitation at nursing homes can resume Monday.
The state’s interim health director signed a new health order allowing facilities to have indoor visitation under specific health and safety guidelines.
Nursing home residents can have two visitors for up to 30 minutes in areas separate from the residents’ rooms. Everyone must be socially distanced and wear masks.
