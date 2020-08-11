FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman died during a Monday night storm that caused a mobile home to roll with her and a child inside.
Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to find a mobile home had rolled onto its side against a neighboring mobile home. It had been reported to 911 that people were possibly trapped inside.
Within 10 minutes, firefighters found a woman clutching a child, both under debris. The woman was unconscious and in critical condition, while the boy was conscious and in good condition. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
A neighboring mobile home was struck by the one that rolled. A person inside was able to escape uninjured by climbing out a window.
Crews also discovered a serious gas leak, which firefighters addressed in an effort to secure the area from exposed power lines.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine to speak about return to school at 2 p.m.
- Police presence at Dayton duplex after man barricades himself inside
- County prosecutor files 3 motions to try juvenile as adult
- 103-year-old woman celebrates birthday with first tattoo, first motorcycle ride
- Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm was found clutching child