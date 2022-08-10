RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer and a suspect are in the hospital after a shooting in Indiana.

According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near 12 Street and C Street in Richmond.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. Sgt. Keegan is on the way to the scene.

2 NEWS are on the way to the scene and we will update this developing as we receive more information.