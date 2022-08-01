ELWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

For a reason unknown, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Officer Shahnavaz at least once.

Shahnavaz was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after.

An Elwood city public safety official says Shahnavaz was one of the newer officers on the force. He served the Elwood community for 11 months after serving in the Army for five years before joining the police academy.

The suspect then took off from the scene in their vehicle. He was later taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

The Madison County chief deputy prosecutor identified the suspect as Carl Roy Webb Boards II from Anderson. The 42-year-old was charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the incident. The prosecutor’s office also filed a habitual offender enhancement and felony firearm enhancement.

The office is seeking a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II

Boards’ previous offenses, as given by prosecutors, is as follows:

9-2-2015 Possession of a cellular phone (6 months jail)

9-6-2007 Criminal Recklessness (7 years)

9-6-2007 SVF (18 years) (release date 8-16-2019)

9-6-2007 Resisting law enforcement (3 years)

9-6-2007 Possession of a controlled substance (3 years)

9-6-2007 Firearm w/I 1 mile school property w/o license (8 years)

6-20-2006 Driving while suspended. Class A infraction.

4-27-2006 Poss. Of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon- Habitual Offender

05-04-2005 Indirect Contempt

01-09-2001 Speed

8-8-2001 SVF (10 years)

8-8-2001 Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, B felony

8-15-2001 Theft, receiving stolen property, Grant County

10-14-1999 Battery w/ deadly weapon C felony (2 years)