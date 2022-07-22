MARION, Ind. — A Marion man faces several charges after police say he stole a school bus before making his way to a home and trying to sexually assault a teenager.

The arrest comes after officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a 911 call from a 17-year-old who was screaming for help. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of East 32nd Street where they heard the screaming. When they made their way inside, they saw a man, later identified as Zachary Case, running away.

Police chased Case, trying to use a taser to stop him. Police say this didn’t work, and Case started hitting one of the officers in the face multiple times while resisting arrest. During this altercation, police say Case tried to take the officer’s weapon.

When a K9 officer arrived, police say Case ran away, but was apprehended by the K9. Police say Case was still resisting arrest while being handcuffed. They took him to the hospital to clear him for jail, where he continued to resist officers with the Marion Police Department and Marion Health Officers.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Case was out on bond for multiple felonies when he managed to steal a Marion Community School bus from the bus depot.

He allegedly damaged a person’s shed trying to get in. Eventually, Case entered the home where police say they saw him run away. Police say he attacked a 17-year-old girl, cornering her and trying to sexually assault her. A man living at the home came in and tried to stop him, but police say he was attacked by Case.

Case faces multiple preliminary charges including:

burglary

attempted rape

battery on a public safety officer

battery

three counts of intimidation

three counts of criminal confinement

interference with the reporting of a crime

two counts of criminal mischief

striking a law enforcement animal

resisting law enforcement

auto theft

disarming a law enforcement officer