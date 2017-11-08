Incumbents win Dayton City Commissioner seats

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners Joey Williams and Jefffrey Mims won the General Election Tuesday.

The incumbents ran against Pastor Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner Sloss.

Sloss is a Dayton native and Dayton Public Schools graduate. According to her campaign website, she wants to focus on community development and stability.

Fairchild is a life-long Dayton resident campaigning on furthering economic development throughout Dayton, not just downtown.

Current commissioners, Joey Williams has been on city council since 2001 and Jeffrey Mims has served since 2014.

Williams won with 30-percent of the votes and Mims won with 27-percent of the votes.