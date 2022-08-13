Nice and cool to start your Saturday with lots of morning sunshine. Clouds increase this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s to near 80. A perfect day to spend some time outside at many of the outdoor activities around town, including the Germanfest Picnic. Tonight clouds thicken and a few showers develop. There may be an isolated storm, but severe weather is not expected.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, PM increasing clouds. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers, isolated storms. Low 62

SUNDAY: Periods of showers, isolated storms. High 76

As we head back to work and many kids, back to school next week, highs on either side of 80 with plenty of sunshine and low chances of a passing shower through mid week.