Increased police presence in Oregon District helps visitors and businesses feel safer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police say they are increasing patrols in the Oregon District during the first weekend following the devastating mass shooting.

“We will have a higher presence here tonight and tomorrow night, just to make sure that everyone feels safe down here,” said Major Wendy Stiver with the Dayton Police Department.

Stiver says that previously, the Oregon District was seen as a very safe place.

“My job down here is to monitor the crime stats very closely and crime downtown. especially violent crime, is so low that a lot of the police officers that get assigned to work down here they get a little bored,” said Major Stiver.

From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, when the shooting took place, there were also Dayton police patrolling. Many have been thanking these officers for their bravery and selflessness during the crisis. However, Sunday’s shooting has changed the perspective of the Oregon District being a completely safe place for some people.

“I [feel] paranoia in a sense because we are often out here on a Friday night or a Saturday night. So knowing that this mass killing happened here is a little bit scary still. I don’t know if I would be out at night because of what happened,” said Jennifer Pugh, a Wright State student who came to pay her respects at the memorial

Dayton Police are assuring would-be visitors the area is safe, and also that their presence could make it even safer.

“As people are coming down here and spending time, it provides a lot more visual surveillance. People see things, they call us and we’re able to address them quickly. It also discourages bad behaviors,” said Major Stiver.