Inaugural wing battle raises money for children battling illnesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A friendly competition to raise money for ill children is what’s working in Dayton. Several members of the community went head-to-head at Blind Bob’s for the inaugural wing battle.

The chicken wing eating contest raises money for the Dayton chapter of the “A Special Wish” foundation. The money raised will grant wishes for Miami Valley children facing serious illness.

Competitors showed up with full hearts and empty stomachs. David Sire is the foundation’s executive director. He says, “All of our kids are local, and all money raised stays local to make sure those wishes come true. And our goal is to make their dreams come true by granting their wish no matter what it is. We grant whatever wish they ask for, but the only way we can do that is through the community.”

Living Dayton’s Zac Pitts was one of the competitors in the wing battle.