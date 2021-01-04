In-person, online classes continue for Miami Valley students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some students are returning to the classroom Monday after winter break, but how they return looks a little different this year.

“In terms of what they expected the spike might be following the Christmas and New Year’s holiday we decided to go remote for today through Friday,” said Larry Hook, the superintendent of Springboro City Schools. “In talking with our health department they basically told us the average time for somebody to be exposed to show symptoms was in 5 to 6 days so if you go from New Year’s Eve, with that being the most recent holiday, that puts us within that window.”

In Miamisburg, K-12 students are fully remote and will begin a hybrid model next week.



“Our high school will be hybrid and our middle school will be hybrid and our elementary will be in-person four days a week and at home learning one day a week,” said Laura Blessing, the superintendent of Miamisburg City Schools. “We did a good job being vigilant asking our families to monitor their symptoms as well as staff members. With the hybrid model only taking place at the high school, it’ll be a new adventure for the middle schools starting next week,” she said.

“It’s hard on teachers. It’s hard on families, but we’re all in this together,” said Hook.