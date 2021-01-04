K-12 students in Miami Valley return to classroom

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After an extended time spent at home some students in the Miami Valley are back in the classroom for the start of new semester.

On Monday, all students in Tipp City Schools are back in classroom.

“We have not been out for a long period of time, we just had our middle school and high school out since just before thanksgiving,” said Mark Stefanik, the superintendent of Tipp City Schools.

It was also the first day back for K-5 students in Beavercreek. “Sixth through 12th are remote. Our Pre-K through 5th graders are hybrid, which means half will be in the classroom Monday and Wednesday. The other half will be in the classroom Tuesday and Thursday with Friday being a remote learning day,” said Ryan Gilding, the public information officer for Beavercreek City Schools.

Next week Pre-K through 5th grade students will be 100 percent in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will begin a hybrid model. All students will be back in the classroom on January 19.

Health officials said Governor DeWine’s revised order for quarantines will benefit their school by helping to keep students and staff in the classroom.

“If a student or teacher is exposed in a classroom setting to someone with covid quarantine is not recommended to the exposed individual as long as masking and other protocols are being followed,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, a health educator for Miami County Public Health.