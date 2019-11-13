Impeachment Hearings: Jordan makes presence known early

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – The first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings began with a volatile back and forth between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (Ca.) and local Congressman Jim Jordan.

Schiff stated the name of the whistleblower central to the impeachment complaint, who is said to be a CIA employee who worked in the White House by the New York Times, would not be allowed to be named by Congressional members during questioning during today’s hearing.

“We will do everything necessary to protect the whistleblower’s identity,” Schiff said. “And I’m disturbed to hear members of the committee who have in the past voiced strong support for whistleblower protections, seek to undermine those protections by outing the whistleblower.”

Jordan then questioned Schiff, stating he was the only member of Congress who knew the identity of the whistleblower.

“You are the only member who knows who that individual is,” Jordan said, stating Schiff and his staff had questioned the whistleblower themselves. “We would like that opportunity. When might that happen in this proceeding today?”

“As the gentleman (Jordan) knows, that is a false statement,” Schiff fired back. “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower. You’ll have an opportunity after the witnesses have testified to make a motion to subpoena any witness and compel a vote.”

Today’s hearings began with testimony from George Kent, a senior State Department official in charge of Ukraine and William Taylor, the top US ambassador to Ukraine.

Democrats would question witnesses for 45 minutes followed with Republican questions for 45 minutes. The hearings are airing live on WDTN.com.

The House of Representatives approved an impeachment inquiry into Trump on Oct. 31.

