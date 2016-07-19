ICYMI: Murder trial postponed

Bellefontaine, Ohio (WDTN) – Court hearings for the Bellefontaine mom accused of smothering her three young sons to death have been pushed back until October.

Brittany Pilkington appeared in a Logan County courtroom today and was supposed to face several motions, including specifications surrounding the death penalty she is facing.

Instead, a judge agreed to reschedule the motions for October 18, the same month her aggravated murder trial was set to begin.

In light of the change, Pilkington’s trial date is now set for February 27, 2017.

23-year-old Pilkington is charged with three counts of aggravated murder for allegedly smothering her three young sons, Gavin, Niall and Noah over a 13-month period. She has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

The motions requested by her defense attorney will address removing the death penalty specifications, holding three separate trials for each charge and throwing out her alleged confession.

Brittany’s husband, Joseph Pilkington, was charged with felony sexual battery for allegedly starting a sexual relationship with his wife, while she was a minor and he was a step-father figure living in her home.